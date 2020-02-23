Dr. Ralph C. Williams
Dr. Ralph C. Williams, 91, passed away peacefully on February 02, 2020. He was a world renowned doctor, professor and scientist as well as husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His artwork will live on.
He is preceded in death by his bride Mary and his sons John and Fred. His surviving children Cathy Williams of Albuquerque, Mike Williams of Austin, Texas and Ann Wall of Overland, Kansas. He will be missed greatly and remembered often.
Memorial Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church located at 208 Grant Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00
p.m. Please visit the
website ralphwilliams.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2020