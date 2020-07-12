Ralph Candelaria







Ralph Candelaria, age 70, of Bernalillo, New Mexico passed away on April 8, 2020 after a hard fought battle with lung cancer. Ralph was born on July 1, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Lucy Jaramillo and Tomas Candelaria. He attended Valley High School and proudly served our country in the United States Navy. After 30 years of service he retired in 2010 from the Sandoval County Detention Center where he was promoted from Corrections Officer to Assistant Deputy Director to Colonel. Ralph married Candice Diane Boyd in 1986. They shared 28 years of joyful marriage before Candy passed in 2014. He found happiness again with Lyric Diane Moss. They were married in 2017.



Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Lucy and Tomas; first wife Candice; brothers Tommy Candelaria and Lawrence "Tito" Candelaria and granddaughter Megan Martinez. He is survived by his wife Lyric; Candy's children, who he adopted as his own, Rhonda Asp Zier (Dave) and Michael Patrick Candelaria; Lyric's children Danny Harvey (Wendy) and Jesse Harvey; grandchildren Ashley Martinez, Kekoa Harvey and Ana Raquel Harvey. Siblings Margaret Romero (Amos), Danny Candelaria, Phillip Candelaria (Diane), Katie Candelaria and Angelica Mora as well as many nieces and nephews also survive.



Ralph was a kind, affectionate husband and father and a hard worker who was loyal and fun-loving. He enjoyed golf, fishing, working in the yard and loved celebrating holidays with family. He had a soft spot in his heart for his dogs. He and Lyric enjoyed motorcycle rides and travelling to new and exciting destinations. Ralph was greatly loved and will be missed by his family and many friends.



Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.





