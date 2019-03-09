Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph DeFilippo. View Sign

Ralph DeFilippo



(AKA Ray Defilippo Jr.)







A military memorial service will be held on 3/29/19 at 11:15 AM at the Santa Fe National Cemetery for Ralph DeFilippo (AKA Ray DeFilippo jr). He is still with us in spirit, however, we will be honoring his life and service to his country and his family by inviting everyone who knew him to attend. His memory will endure forever as a fearless fighter for his country, and a kind and gentle man who led his life by exemplary example to others. He is survived by his daughter, Yvonne, his sisters Joyce and Flora Jean and their respective families.



