Ralph E. Martinez, age 61, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born in Santa Fe, NM and was a resident of Albuquerque, NM.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Luisa Martinez. Ralph is survived by wife of 34 years, Diana Martinez; his children, Odelia Jaramillo and spouse HJ, Samantha Aragon and husband Rudy, Raymond Martinez, and wife Mikayla; nine grandchildren; and the tenth one on the way. Also surviving are his sisters, Cecilia, Christella (Mariano), and Josina; and many other loving relatives and friends. Ralph will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



Visitation will be Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Alameda Mortuary, 9420 4th St., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW. Casket Bearers will be Raymond Martinez, John Lautenschlager, Martin Martinez, Rudy Aragon, Jay Wiltsie, Jerome Romero. Interment will take place on Thursday October 3rd, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.



