Ralph G. Wilkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph G. Wilkins.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ralph G. Wilkins



Ralph G. Wilkins, 92, died on January 7, 2019 in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife Patricia Wilkins, his children Keith Wilkins and Susan Kirby, and his grandson Kell Kirby.

He was born in Southampton, England on January 7, 1927. He began his career as a research chemist at Imperial Chemical Industries, and then became a

Senior Lecturer at the University of Sheffield. He was a guest professor at the Max Planck Institute for Physical Chemistry in

Gottingen, Germany

before moving to the United States in 1963. He then held positions as a Professor of Chemistry at The State University of New York at Buffalo and New Mexico State University.

He was co-editor of

Modern Coordination

Chemistry and author of

Kinetics and Mechanism of Reactions of Transition

Metal Complexes. He was co-author, along with his wife, Patricia Wilkins, of Inorganic Chemistry in

Biology and The Role of

Calcium and Comparable

Cations in Animal

Behaviour. He also was the author of Animal Genetics for Chemists, published in

2017.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.