Ralph G. Wilkins
Ralph G. Wilkins, 92, died on January 7, 2019 in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife Patricia Wilkins, his children Keith Wilkins and Susan Kirby, and his grandson Kell Kirby.
He was born in Southampton, England on January 7, 1927. He began his career as a research chemist at Imperial Chemical Industries, and then became a
Senior Lecturer at the University of Sheffield. He was a guest professor at the Max Planck Institute for Physical Chemistry in
Gottingen, Germany
before moving to the United States in 1963. He then held positions as a Professor of Chemistry at The State University of New York at Buffalo and New Mexico State University.
He was co-editor of
Modern Coordination
Chemistry and author of
Kinetics and Mechanism of Reactions of Transition
Metal Complexes. He was co-author, along with his wife, Patricia Wilkins, of Inorganic Chemistry in
Biology and The Role of
Calcium and Comparable
Cations in Animal
Behaviour. He also was the author of Animal Genetics for Chemists, published in
2017.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019