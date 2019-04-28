Ralph G. Wilkins







Ralph G. Wilkins, 92, died on January 7, 2019 in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife Patricia Wilkins, his children Keith Wilkins and Susan Kirby, and his grandson Kell Kirby.



He was born in Southampton, England on January 7, 1927. He began his career as a research chemist at Imperial Chemical Industries, and then became a



Senior Lecturer at the University of Sheffield. He was a guest professor at the Max Planck Institute for Physical Chemistry in



Gottingen, Germany



before moving to the United States in 1963. He then held positions as a Professor of Chemistry at The State University of New York at Buffalo and New Mexico State University.



He was co-editor of



Modern Coordination



Chemistry and author of



Kinetics and Mechanism of Reactions of Transition



Metal Complexes. He was co-author, along with his wife, Patricia Wilkins, of Inorganic Chemistry in



Biology and The Role of



Calcium and Comparable



Cations in Animal



Behaviour. He also was the author of Animal Genetics for Chemists, published in



2017.



