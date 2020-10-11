1/1
Ralph Hauke
Ralph E. Hauke



Ralph E. Hauke, age 89, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 1st, at his home in Bernalillo surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Grosse Point, MI in 1931 Ralph graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army fulfilling his commitment for 2 years active duty and retiring as a major in the Army reserves.

Ralph began his career with the Bureau of Reclamation in Grand Junction CO in 1955 and retired from the Bureau in Albuquerque in 1983.

His government career took him to Provo, UT Phoenix, AZ Great Falls, MT and Albuquerque, NM. Ralph was a pilot and an active member of the NM Civil Air Patrol. Ralph was very active in the community and in sports. He was an active and ardent participant in the Senior Olympics.

His many hobbies included playing bridge at the Meadowlark Senior Center in Rio Rancho, tennis, softball, pickle ball and bowling. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Rita and son Rod.

He is survived by his son Jim and wife Gina, sons Nathan, Rafe, Clay and wife Penny and by his stepsons Ron and wife Helen, Gary and wife Mary Rose, as well as many grandchildren. Ralph was liked and respected throughout the community and will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

Services will take place in the spring.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
