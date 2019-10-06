Ralph Martinez

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
9502 4th St., NW
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:45 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Ralph E. Martinez



The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives and friends who were so kind and supportive during this time. Special thanks to: The VA Hospital, our beautiful Friends with Daniels Family Funeral Services-Alameda Mortuary, Fr. Nathan Libaire, Toni Garcia, Nativity Choir, The staff at NBVM Church, Jay Wiltse, Jerome Romero, Marty Martinez, John Lautenschlager, Deacon Ralph Vigil, Deacon Juan Martinez, and the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Your kindness will always be remembered.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
