Ralph Milton Baca
Ralph Milton Baca was born in Albuquerque on January 5, 1946. Peacefully and with great courage he passed to the Glorious Forever on December 22, 2019. His parents, Ralph Bernard Baca and Corrine Roybal Baca predeceased him, as did his brother, David Anthony Baca. He is survived by his son, John Carlos Baca and grandchildren: Juliana, John and Emily. These wonderful grandchildren brought immeasurable joy and happiness to Ralph's life. He is also survive by his sisters: Anita Rubi and Veronica Barrientes (Johnny); his brother, Ted Baca (Julie); one uncle, four aunts, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. After graduating from St. Mary's High School, Ralph enrolled at the University of New Mexico. His studies were interrupted when he joined the U.S. Army and proceeded to bravely and honorably represent the United States in the Viet Nam conflict. Upon returning from Viet Nam, Ralph pursued many diverse occupations and some pretty incredible adventures. What he enjoyed most was travelling to New York on numerous occasions to visit his son and grandchildren. He fiercely protected his freedom with his extraordinary and highly developed survival skills. A private memorial service will be planned. Please visit Ralph's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 24, 2020