Ralph Pringle Jr.
Ralph Pringle Jr. passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He is survived by wife of 51 years, Kathleen LaVerne Grayson; three children, David and wife, Laura Lee, Christiana and partner, Henrique Rodriques, Rachel and husband, Mike McMullen; five grandchildren, Mia, James, Micaela, ZoÃ« and Aiden; and his beloved dog, Andy. He was a lifelong member and High Priest of the . He had a passion for missionary work and family history. He served as the Vice President of the NM Genealogical Society. Graduate of Stanford University in 1964 with a PhD in Electro-Optical engineering. He retired from Boeing as a Technical Fellow. For a detailed tribute please visit Ralph's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/fhbuff. Please visit our online guestbook for Ralph at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019