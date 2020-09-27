1/1
Ramon A. Verzosa
1963 - 2020
Ramon A. Verzosa passed away due to a lingering illness on September 13, 2020. He was born in Manila, Philippines on September 26, 1963. He is survived by his parents, sisters, nieces, and extended family. He lived a life of service to others caring for the elderly and for distressed children. His compassion, generosity, and great wit will be missed by all who loved him. Due to the pandemic there will be no public services at this time.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
