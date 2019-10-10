Ramon Arturo Moreno
1927-2019
Ramon Arturo Moreno, of Corrales, NM, died September 16, of natural, age related causes. Born in El Paso, TX, Arturo was one of 7 children. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He married Maria de La Luz Molinar and settled in Corrales. Arturo was active in his church community and in Corrales. He retired from GE. Arturo was passionate about woodworking. He is survived by his wife Maria de La Luz, children Ana Maria Moreno, Mimi Valenti, Veronica Dutczak, Arthur Moreno Jr., and 6 grandchildren. Rosary and Funeral services will be held at San Ysidro Church in Corrales, the morning of October 12, 2019.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 10, 2019