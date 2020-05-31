Ramon G. HernandezRamon G. Hernandez, 82, died Monday, May 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Daisy; his children, Samantha Moor, Raymond Steven Hernandez; grandchildren, Jonathan and Lucy Jane; his siblings, Dolores Hance, Gregory Hernandez, Francis Hernandez and Philip Hernandez; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his children, Clifford, Mary and Bernadette; parents, Dionisio and Jennie Hernandez; and brother, Dennis and wife Louise. He was a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science in New York. He attended San Francisco City College for two years and was a gifted computer technician and astronomer. He owned and operated the Hobby Company in Albuquerque. After retirement, he taught karate as a blackbelt instructor with JKA Karate Association of NM. Ramon was a member of Our Lady of LaVang Catholic Church and was active with the Knights of Columbus. Cremation will take place and ennichement will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Ramon at