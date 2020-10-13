1/1
Ramon J. Gonzales
1934 - 2020
Ramon J. Gonzales



Ramon (Ray) J. Gonzales, 86, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Edgewood, New Mexico. He was born on May 19, 1934 in Pecos, New Mexico to the late Antonio and Concepcion (Martinez) Gonzales.

Ramon was the youngest of nine children and the only son, a joy, blessing and relief for his father. Ray attended school in Pecos, NM, excelled in academics as well as athletics, staring on his HS basketball team. After graduating as President of his HS class he attended University of New Mexico where he met a friend who would later introduce him to his wife of 60 years, Ernestine.

After UNM, he earned a position with Western Electric, part of the Bell System. However, a draft notice provided a slight detour as he honorably served in the US Army allowing the small town country boy from Pecos to see Europe. After being honorably discharged, his position with Western Electric awaited him where we worked for 37 years; he helped install the electronic switching systems in the Twin Towers, NYC as well as some other significant buildings in Chicago and Los Angeles. He and his wife Ernestine were valued & stalwart members of St. Phillip Neri Catholic parish in Lynwood, CA. For 48 years where they raised their family. Additionally, Ray was a member of Knights of Columbus, lector and key revenue generator at the annual church bazaar. After their retirement they returned to his beloved New Mexico to be closer to their New Mexico family, building a home in Cedar Grove, NM. Ray's obituary would be incomplete without mentioning that while Ray was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, his next closest love was playing pool where for decades he was a champion local player throughout Southern California. He is one of the last of the great "Good old" Spanish New Mexicans. His legacy is alive and vibrant throughout his family.

He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Carmelita Gonzales, Sophia Gonzales, Cecilia Gonzales, Juanita Gonzales, Louise Olguin, Bernie Montoya and Jean Cheshire and granddaughter, Grace Isabella Gonzales. Ramon in survived by his wife of 60 years, Ernestine Gonzales; sons, David Gonzales and wife Stacey and Antonio Gonzales; daughters, Susan Mitnick and husband Steve and Cecilia Gonzales; sister, Sophie Hodges; grandchildren, Lindsay Bartell, Leigh Mitnick, Marisa Gonzales and Grant Gonzales; great-granddaughter, Parker Rae Bartell as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Pinto his BFF and faithful dog.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Edgewood, New Mexico. The Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. and the Celebration of Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. Father Lancaster will officiate. Burial of cremains will happen at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, New Mexico. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network â€"

www.pancan.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
OCT
16
Service
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Hanlon Mortuary - Moriarty
807 Central Avenue
Moriarty, NM 87035
(505) 832-6130
Memories & Condolences

October 12, 2020
Rest in Peace Uncle Ray until we meet again!!! You'll alway's have a "Special Place" in my heart ❤. Will never forget the visit's I had with you when I traveled. My love forever.
Edie Cheshier
October 12, 2020
Mr. Gonzales,
You worked hard for your family.
Your wife and you raised a wonderful family.
Your family will continue to honor you with their successes.
Rest In Peace, Mr. Gonzales.
david barlag
Friend
