Ramon "Junito" Trujillo age 83, born in Cruzville, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 1, 2020.



Mr. Trujillo is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Flora; children, Linda Mascarenas and husband, Dennis, Virginia Garcia, Nadine Lucero and husband, David, Eddie Trujillo; sister, Lupe Borunda; brother Max Lee Trujillo; grandchildren, Jacky, Marcel, David, Robert and wife, Cassandra, Patrick, Christopher and wife, Becky; great-granddaughter, Serenity.



Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Santo Nino Catholic Church in Aragon, New Mexico and Interment will follow at the Aragon Cemetery in Aragon, New Mexico.



