Ramon Trujillo
Ramon "Junito" Trujillo age 83, born in Cruzville, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, passed away on November 1, 2020.

Mr. Trujillo is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Flora; children, Linda Mascarenas and husband, Dennis, Virginia Garcia, Nadine Lucero and husband, David, Eddie Trujillo; sister, Lupe Borunda; brother Max Lee Trujillo; grandchildren, Jacky, Marcel, David, Robert and wife, Cassandra, Patrick, Christopher and wife, Becky; great-granddaughter, Serenity.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Gabaldon Memorial Chapel 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Santo Nino Catholic Church in Aragon, New Mexico and Interment will follow at the Aragon Cemetery in Aragon, New Mexico.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
(505) 243-7861
