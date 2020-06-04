Ramona Caplan
Ramona Caplan, age 91, loving wife and mother, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Albuquerque and member of Congregation Albert. She worked for many years at the University of New Mexico, where she earned an M.A. in Art Education. She was a wonderful baker. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Caplan; her children, Gary, Dennis and wife Laura, Jeffrey and wife Lorencia, and Nancy and husband Dieter; her grandchildren, Gavin, Steven and wife Catherine, Jeremy, Max, and Audrey; and her sister, Deayaen Hengy. She also leaves many other cherished friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by father, Gordon Hootner; mother, Frances Fleischman; and sister, Gloria Mae Hootner. Please visit our online guestbook for Ramona at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.