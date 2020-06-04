Ramona Caplan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Caplan



Ramona Caplan, age 91, loving wife and mother, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. She was a long-time resident of Albuquerque and member of Congregation Albert. She worked for many years at the University of New Mexico, where she earned an M.A. in Art Education. She was a wonderful baker. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Caplan; her children, Gary, Dennis and wife Laura, Jeffrey and wife Lorencia, and Nancy and husband Dieter; her grandchildren, Gavin, Steven and wife Catherine, Jeremy, Max, and Audrey; and her sister, Deayaen Hengy. She also leaves many other cherished friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by father, Gordon Hootner; mother, Frances Fleischman; and sister, Gloria Mae Hootner. Please visit our online guestbook for Ramona at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved