Ramona Gallegos
Ramona Gallegos





11/23/51 - 05/11/19

Sending love to Heaven this Mother's Day.

One year ago God took you home but you're still here with us in our hearts.

We miss and love you so much.

Those who have Persevered have God's Blessing.

Love, Tony and Reggie


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 10, 2020.
