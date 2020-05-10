Or Copy this URL to Share

Ramona Gallegos











11/23/51 - 05/11/19



Sending love to Heaven this Mother's Day.



One year ago God took you home but you're still here with us in our hearts.



We miss and love you so much.



Those who have Persevered have God's Blessing.



Love, Tony and Reggie





