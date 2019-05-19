Ramona "Mona" L. Gallegos







Ramona L.



Gallegos, age 67, passed away



peacefully on Saturday, May 11,



2019. She was



born to Albert



and Pauline



Gutierrez on November 23, 1951 in Tucumcari,



NM. She is survived by the love of her life of over 48 years, her husband, Tony Gallegos; her daughter, Regina "Reggie" Gallegos; two brothers, William and Fred Gutierrez; sister-in-law, Ruby Cochrell and husband, Gary; brother-in-law, Ralph Armijo and wife, Nancy, her best beloved friend and sister-in-spirit, Kathy Haggett; plus, the newest addition to our family, her Shih Tzu, Gracie; along with countless friends and family. Mona was strong but her body was not. She held on with a will to "persevere" and our family cheer of "Go Gallegos." She loved with a full heart and encouragement in any endeavor. She was the proud wife of a soldier and if you got in a quick conversation with her, she would let you know that right away. Mona was a devout Catholic and a staunch democrat; her last spoken words were "God is good." She loved to read and would spend hours at a time reading long after the family went to bed. She loved to travel, but only short trips because she loved her home. She worked



with her beloved friend, Kathy at a law firm for over 30 years. Mona enjoyed helping many families and clients to resolve legal issues. Tony and Reggie would like to thank her nurses and caregivers for their heartfelt care. Also, the many friends who gave so much support over the last year, especially Peg and John Robledo, who came to our house to bring comfort with prayers and communion regularly. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at FRENCH â€" Westside. Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church at 5712 Paradise Blvd NW. Interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery, 1:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Kathy Haggett, Vivienne Baca, Don Martinez, Gary Cochrell, Robert Duran, and Lorenzo Baca. Please visit our online guest book for Mona at



Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 19, 2019