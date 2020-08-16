1/1
Ramona Riddle
Ramona Danice Riddle, age 60, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Danice was a lifelong car enthusiast, having worked rebuilding engines in high school, owning and working in parts stores and finally as a successful car saleswoman for many years. She had multiple repeat customers, who became friends through her career. She is survived by her husband, Gary Riddle of Albuquerque; daughter, Wesley Riddle and husband, Doug Miller of Seattle, WA; three grandchildren; father, Dennis Clounch and his wife, Cindy of Amarillo, TX; sister, Teresa Heard and her husband, Zane; brother, Robert Noland all of Albuquerque; three step-sisters, step-brother, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. Danice was preceded in death by her mother, Wanona Garris. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Danice at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
