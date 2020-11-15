Randall P. Legler Jr.Randall "Randy" Phar Legler, Jr., age 77, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM after a sudden stroke (unrelated to the pandemic). He was a loyal husband and friend, dedicated father and grandfather, devout Christian, and veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed the great outdoors, "making some noise" at the gun range, reading, writing, bicycling, photography, and the camaraderie of his fellow church members. He cared deeply for animals, and will be missed by his faithful canine companion, Tillie. Randy was born in El Paso, Texas and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He earned his B.S. in Wildlife Management from the University of Arizona and his M.S. in Wildlife Science from New Mexico State University. His career with the federal government spanned over 40 years. He worked in various wildlife and environmental capacities for the National Park Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Phar Legler, Sr. and mother, Ethel Louise Stewart Legler. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Utako Elaine Legler; daughters, Christine, Patricia, and Sandra; grandson, Zachary; younger sister, Linda; and extended family and friends whose lives he touched in a lasting way.Randy will be remembered as a man of strength and honor. His ashes will be spread in a private ceremony in Arizona at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to New Mexico's largest no-kill animal shelter, Watermelon Mountain Ranch,an organization near and dear to Randy's heart. Photo: RPL Jr., U of A, circa 1965.