Randall (Randy) William Jay
Randall (Randy) William Jay passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a
courageous 21-month battle with esophageal cancer. He took his last breath in his home surrounded by his Albuquerque
family.
Randy was born on May 29, 1960. An Iowa boy, he was born in Greenfield and raised in Creston. After college, he moved to Albuquerque to pursue a career in electrical engineering. It was then he met Lizzi Chavez, and after three short weeks, asked her to be his wife. They shared 32 wonderful years of marriage.
Randy was preceded in death by grandparents, Clare and Elsie Jay, Dwight and Irene Kirkpatrick; and mother-in-law, Leticia Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Lizzi; three beautiful children, Becki (Aaron), Dustin (Kirsten), and Billy (Deidra); and four grandchildren, Marley, Ryan, Lily, and Maddox. Randy is also survived by his parents, Bill and Lois Jay of Creston, IA; siblings, Denny (Troy) Jay and Barb (Dan) Ide; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
One of his career highlights was the opportunity to work in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Randy was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. One of his favorite past times was sharing his love of baseball with his sons, and one of his greatest accomplishments was competing in the 2003 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Dublin, Ireland, where as a Unified Partner, he and his Special Olympics athlete won the gold medal in golf. Randy also never let us forget that he held his high school high jump record for many years.
Randy led a full and meaningful life. He loved to hunt, fish, swim with his grandchildren and spend hours maintaining the beautiful backyard he built. He loved his country and possessed a deep respect for the red, white and blue. Randy was a storyteller known for talking as much with his hands as he did his voice.
His children will tell you they were privileged to call him Dad. He taught by example - how to be kind to everyone, how to be a gentleman, and never to judge or speak harshly of another. Randy gave to life far more than he took.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Service. As restrictions are lifted, the family will host a celebration of his life both in Albuquerque and Creston. Please continue to check the link below for future arrangements. In honor and memory of Randy, donations may be made to Special Olympics New Mexico
www.sonm.org.
Please visit our online guestbook for Randy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Randall (Randy) William Jay passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a
courageous 21-month battle with esophageal cancer. He took his last breath in his home surrounded by his Albuquerque
family.
Randy was born on May 29, 1960. An Iowa boy, he was born in Greenfield and raised in Creston. After college, he moved to Albuquerque to pursue a career in electrical engineering. It was then he met Lizzi Chavez, and after three short weeks, asked her to be his wife. They shared 32 wonderful years of marriage.
Randy was preceded in death by grandparents, Clare and Elsie Jay, Dwight and Irene Kirkpatrick; and mother-in-law, Leticia Chavez. He is survived by his wife, Lizzi; three beautiful children, Becki (Aaron), Dustin (Kirsten), and Billy (Deidra); and four grandchildren, Marley, Ryan, Lily, and Maddox. Randy is also survived by his parents, Bill and Lois Jay of Creston, IA; siblings, Denny (Troy) Jay and Barb (Dan) Ide; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
One of his career highlights was the opportunity to work in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska. Randy was a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. One of his favorite past times was sharing his love of baseball with his sons, and one of his greatest accomplishments was competing in the 2003 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Dublin, Ireland, where as a Unified Partner, he and his Special Olympics athlete won the gold medal in golf. Randy also never let us forget that he held his high school high jump record for many years.
Randy led a full and meaningful life. He loved to hunt, fish, swim with his grandchildren and spend hours maintaining the beautiful backyard he built. He loved his country and possessed a deep respect for the red, white and blue. Randy was a storyteller known for talking as much with his hands as he did his voice.
His children will tell you they were privileged to call him Dad. He taught by example - how to be kind to everyone, how to be a gentleman, and never to judge or speak harshly of another. Randy gave to life far more than he took.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family Service. As restrictions are lifted, the family will host a celebration of his life both in Albuquerque and Creston. Please continue to check the link below for future arrangements. In honor and memory of Randy, donations may be made to Special Olympics New Mexico
www.sonm.org.
Please visit our online guestbook for Randy at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.