Randolph Henry Ash







Randolph Henry Ash, age 47, passed away on May 26, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, N.M., from appendix cancer. Randy was born in Ogden, Utah, in 1972, and graduated from St. Joseph High School (1990) before attending Whittier College and graduating from Evergreen State College (B.A., 1994). He was a fiercely independent thinker with a passion for skateboarding and freedom of expression. A member of the Navajo Nation, in college Randy became an active supporter of Native American rights and spent time working with the Shoshone Defense Project and communities defending land and fishing rights at Lyle Point, W.A. and Big Mountain, A.Z. He attended the American Indian Law Center's Pre-Law Summer Institute and the University of New Mexico School of Law after moving to New Mexico. He became the I.T. Manager of Native Resource Development, a job that combined his technical skills and interest in supporting the Navajo community by helping to bridge the digital divide for people living on the reservation. Randy was a beloved uncle, son and brother, whose kindness and generosity touched many people. His humor, love of his many animals, interest in technology, games and gaming, and dedication to his family will be missed.



Randolph was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Roy Ash, and is survived by his mother, Shirley Martha Arviso Ash, sister Kathleen Ash-Milby (Edward), nephews Nathan and Wyatt Ash-Milby and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, including Penny Emerson, Vivian Arviso, Sam Deloria and Deborah K. Ash. A memorial will be held in spring 2021.





