Randy Griego
1963 - 2020
Randy Glen Griego





Randy Glen Griego passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in Albuquerque, NM. Glen was born on October 30, 1963, in Albuquerque, NM to Samuel and Lena Griego.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Griego, Sr.; his grandparents; and other family members. Glen is survived by his loving mother, Lena Griego; his brothers, Gerald, Samuel Jr., and Jess Griego; his niece, Anna Griego; nephews, Jess Carlos Griego, Samuel Griego III; grand nephews, & nieces, and other family members. Glen will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor, and never will he be forgotten.

To view the mass please visit, www.facebook.com/nbvmcc/ on October 30, 2020 at 9:00 am. Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit

www.alamedamortuary.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
please visit, www.facebook.com/nbvmcc/
