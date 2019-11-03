Randy James Celestine
Randy James Celestine, age 56, passed away October 22, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lena M. Galentine; two children, Ashley Nicole and Dominic Jamal.
Visitation will be Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Strong-Thorne Mortuary, 1100 Coal Ave. SE, Albuquerque, followed by a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at New Hope Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1901 Pennsylvania NE in Albuquerque.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 3, 2019