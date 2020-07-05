1/1
Randy Lawrence Baca
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Lawrence Baca



Randy Lawrence Baca, age 58, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM where he was a self-employed auto mechanic.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lopez. Randy is survived by his sons, Louie Baca, Jr. and Joaquin Saiz; his grandchildren, Anthony, Isaiah, Ilijah, Ilias, Ilian, and Valeria. Also surviving are his parents, Louie Sr. and Rosalie Baca; his siblings, Deanna L. Green and husband Randy; Tommy Lopez and Corrina Lopez; and many other relatives and friends. Randy will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW. Inurnment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery.

Those who wish to express their condolences please visit

www. alamedamortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved