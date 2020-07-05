Randy Lawrence Baca
Randy Lawrence Baca, age 58, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM where he was a self-employed auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lopez. Randy is survived by his sons, Louie Baca, Jr. and Joaquin Saiz; his grandchildren, Anthony, Isaiah, Ilijah, Ilias, Ilian, and Valeria. Also surviving are his parents, Louie Sr. and Rosalie Baca; his siblings, Deanna L. Green and husband Randy; Tommy Lopez and Corrina Lopez; and many other relatives and friends. Randy will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.
A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW. Inurnment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences please visit
www. alamedamortuary.com