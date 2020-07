Randy Lawrence BacaRandy Lawrence Baca, age 58, beloved father, grandfather and brother passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Albuquerque, NM where he was a self-employed auto mechanic.He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lopez. Randy is survived by his sons, Louie Baca, Jr. and Joaquin Saiz; his grandchildren, Anthony, Isaiah, Ilijah, Ilias, Ilian, and Valeria. Also surviving are his parents, Louie Sr. and Rosalie Baca; his siblings, Deanna L. Green and husband Randy; Tommy Lopez and Corrina Lopez; and many other relatives and friends. Randy will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.A Rosary will be recited Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St., NW. Inurnment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery.Those who wish to express their condolences please visitwww. alamedamortuary.com