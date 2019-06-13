Ray D. Bailey

Ray D. Bailey

January 27, 1939 â€" June 11, 2019



Ray D. Bailey went to be with his Lord and Savior at the age of 80. Ray was a choir and elementary teacher for the Hobbs Municipal Schools for 30 years. He was also involved with Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years, The Gideon Ministry, and sang with the Highland Harmonizers of Albuquerque. Ray is predeceased by his parents: Vernon and Esther Bailey, son: Ray

Daniel Bailey, Jr. four

brothers: Stuart, Virgil,

Dale, and Jack. Ray is survived by his wife and soul mate of 50 years Cecilia Bailey, son Christopher McCrary and son-in-law Lt.

Col Daniel C. McCrary and

grand daughter

Akemi E.

McCrary. Ray's

life will be celebrated with a Memorial on Saturday, June 15,

2019 at 2:00 pm at Valley Christian Church located at 2850 Gun Club Rd SW 87121 In lieu of flowers please donate to Boy Scouts of America at scout.org/donate or The Gideon Ministries at gideons.org/donate. Please visit Ray's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 13, 2019
