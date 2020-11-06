1/1
Ray Helman
Ray Martin Helman



Ray Martin Helman. As snowflakes blanketed the ground Ray Martin Helman left this world to be with the Lord on October 26,2020.

He loved camping and hiking in our extraordinary

national parks; flying, skiing, scuba diving,

guns and fast cars.

Ray was preceded in death by his son Michael, his father Tom and his mother May. He is survived by his loving wife, Lonny R. James; his granddaughter, Lauren Helman of Cleveland, TX.; brothers and sister-in-law, Randy and Jimme Henry and Bill F. James. Ray, soar free and happy into Gods endless sky. We love you.

Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ.

505-343-8008


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
