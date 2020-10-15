1/1
Ray Nagle II
1946 - 2020
Ray E. Nagle II



Ray E. Nagle II, age 74, our beloved father, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian, and is survived by his son, Andrew, of Albuquerque; and daughter and son-in-law, Felicia and Rich Collins, of Austin, TX.

Services will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Animal Humane of New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, 505.255.5523.

Ray's story can be found on our online guestbook at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
OCT
19
Rosary
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Community
OCT
20
Interment
09:45 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Andrew & Felicia, I am so very sorry for your loss. Your dad was my cousin, and being a few years older then myself, I hadn’t had enough time with him before he was off in his world adventures, but we were able to stay connected through Facebook, which I am so grateful for. I’m sending you all my love, thoughts and prays...hugs!!
Eugenie Dacheux Sprenkle
Family
