Ray E. Nagle II, age 74, our beloved father, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Ray was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian, and is survived by his son, Andrew, of Albuquerque; and daughter and son-in-law, Felicia and Rich Collins, of Austin, TX.Services will begin with a Visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, October 19, 2020, 10:00 am, followed by the Funeral Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Interment will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 9:45 a.m., at Santa Fe National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Animal Humane of New Mexico, 615 Virginia St. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, 505.255.5523.