RayLynn Renee Gonzales
6/26/95-2/23/2012
Seven years ago, we watched you become an angel. You will always be close to our hearts and in our prayers. We love you and miss you so much. Keep your Sister, Auntie, Granddad, and Gammie close to you in Heaven and continue to watch over us. God bless everyone that RayLynn loves, and everyone who loves RayLynn.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 23, 2019