Raymond A. Sanchez
Raymond A. Sanchez was born on April 17th, 1963. Raymond passed away Saturday August 10th 2019 at his home surviving him is a daughter Sonia M. Sanchez and two grandchildren; Cynthia and Israel Villanueva, and a sister Annabelle Buenviaje. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Child Church in Tijeras, New Mexico. Rosary will start at 9 a.m. August 31st, 2019 followed by Mass at 10 a.m. following the service the burial will be taking place at the Tijeras Cemetery. There will be reception after the burial. Village of Tijeras senior center #10 Tijeras Ave. New Mexico 87059. His laughter and joyful spirit will be missed Rest in Peace.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 24, 2019