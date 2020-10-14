Raymond Baldonado

Raymond F. Baldonado







Raymond F. Baldonado, born May 29, 1954, left this life peacefully on October 8, 2020.



Also known as Shopo, and Cactus Kid, he passed doing the two things he enjoyed the most traveling and spending time with family. From attending NASCAR Races to adventures in Yellowstone -playing chicken with Bison -Ray spent his life road tripping from coast to coast. The road is where he collected the famous stories that he shared with friends and family.



Ray is preceded in death by his grandparents, Luciano and Dolores (Lola) Baldonado, Francisco and Eufilia Mora; and his in-laws Tom and Lissie Griego. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife Maryann Baldonado; his children, Monica Baldonado-Ruiz and husband Sidney; Sara Leyba and husband Art, Madelaine Baldonado and Aaron; and Son Wayne White, and Abigail. His beloved grandchildren Luciano, Anna, Alicia, Darrion, Jonathan, and James will miss their Grandpa (Gumpa).



His family will host a virtual celebration of life on Friday October 16th, 2020 at 6:00pm mountain standard time. Please email



mwritenowaz@gmail.com for a link to attend and plan to have your favorite beverage available to toast Ray. He was always the life of the party. His burial will be a private service.





