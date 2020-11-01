Raymond (Ray) Paul ChuranOn Thursday, October 22, 2020, Raymond (Ray) Paul Churan, longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away at home after a long battle with heart disease. He was 83 years old. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Paul R. and Verna A. Churan.Ray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sally; two sons, Ken and Carl; and three grandchildren, Kyle Wood, Ashley Rose Churan and Alexa Rae Churan. He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Carol C. and Andrew J. Ellis; and his brother and best friend, Thomas M. Churan. Surviving also are sister-in-law, Lesley D. Churan; brother and sister-in-law, Peter C. and Susan D. Scheidt; sister-in-law, Carol S. Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.Ray worked his way through college while being enlisted in the Air National Guard and working part time for the U.S. Postal Service. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Following graduation, he continued in federal service, first with the Department of Agriculture and then the Department of Interior. In 1972, he transferred from Washington, D.C. to Albuquerque, NM to the regional office of the Secretary of Interior, handling environmental impact and hazardous waste issues in a 5-state region.In 1993 he retired after 37 years of federal service. Ray made the most of his 27 years of retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman - hunting, fishing, hiking, skiing, and travel. He and Sally traveled the world. But Ray's greatest adventure and love was the small ranch he owned near Dolores, CO for ten years. He enjoyed the open space and all its wildlife. He had a love affair with the land, working hard to improve the land and the environment. Then heart disease put an end to this beautiful relationship. He was actively engaged up until the last year of his life, enjoying every minute of his time with his endearing smile and positive attitude, he will be greatly missed.The family would like to thank Right At Home Caregivers and Heritage Hospice along with many friends for all their loving care and support.Because of COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a Funeral Service limited to family only on Friday, November 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Community that will be streamed by going tofor those who would like to join us.At a later date when COVID restrictions are lifted, the family will host a gathering to celebrate Ray's life.In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 4120 Menaul Blvd. NE, 87110. Please visit our online guestbook for Ray at