Raymond Eugene Davidson
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Eugene Davidson.
Raymond Eugene Davidson 88,
Went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019. Ray was raised in Three Oaks Michigan where he met the love of his life Joanne who he was married to for 69 years.
Through Rays
life he managed CBI (Lumber Company) was a General Contractor and Realtor. Moving to Albuquerque in 1981 and opening Ray Davidson General Contractors which did quality remolding for many Albuquerque families until 2011 at which time he enjoyed his retirement and did some traveling. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and John Davidson, sister's, Bette Noah and Lola Bower and brothers,
Bob, Richard and Charles David-
son. Ray is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Roxanne Rudolph her husband
John, Son Mike
Davidson his
wife Joanie, son Brad Davidson
his partner Cathy Lewis, Son Tim Davidson, daughter Tara Dearholt her husband Jim, sister Jackie Davidson and partner Bonnie Gross, sister in law Evelyn Davidson, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Rays celebration of life will be on March 8th, 10:00am at John the XXIII (23rd) 4831
Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019