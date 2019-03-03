Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Eugene Davidson. View Sign

Raymond Eugene Davidson







Raymond Eugene Davidson 88,



Went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019. Ray was raised in Three Oaks Michigan where he met the love of his life Joanne who he was married to for 69 years.



Through Rays



life he managed CBI (Lumber Company) was a General Contractor and Realtor. Moving to Albuquerque in 1981 and opening Ray Davidson General Contractors which did quality remolding for many Albuquerque families until 2011 at which time he enjoyed his retirement and did some traveling. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and John Davidson, sister's, Bette Noah and Lola Bower and brothers,



Bob, Richard and Charles David-



son. Ray is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Roxanne Rudolph her husband



John, Son Mike



Davidson his



wife Joanie, son Brad Davidson



his partner Cathy Lewis, Son Tim Davidson, daughter Tara Dearholt her husband Jim, sister Jackie Davidson and partner Bonnie Gross, sister in law Evelyn Davidson, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Rays celebration of life will be on March 8th, 10:00am at John the XXIII (23rd) 4831



Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. In lieu of flowers please donate to a .



Raymond Eugene DavidsonRaymond Eugene Davidson 88,Went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19, 2019. Ray was raised in Three Oaks Michigan where he met the love of his life Joanne who he was married to for 69 years.Through Rayslife he managed CBI (Lumber Company) was a General Contractor and Realtor. Moving to Albuquerque in 1981 and opening Ray Davidson General Contractors which did quality remolding for many Albuquerque families until 2011 at which time he enjoyed his retirement and did some traveling. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Inez and John Davidson, sister's, Bette Noah and Lola Bower and brothers,Bob, Richard and Charles David-son. Ray is survived by his wife Joanne, daughter Roxanne Rudolph her husbandJohn, Son MikeDavidson hiswife Joanie, son Brad Davidsonhis partner Cathy Lewis, Son Tim Davidson, daughter Tara Dearholt her husband Jim, sister Jackie Davidson and partner Bonnie Gross, sister in law Evelyn Davidson, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Rays celebration of life will be on March 8th, 10:00am at John the XXIII (23rd) 4831Tramway Ridge Dr. NE. In lieu of flowers please donate to a . Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations