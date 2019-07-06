Raymond F. Sisneros

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond F. Sisneros.
Service Information
Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic
301 S Camino Del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM 87004
(505) 867-5252
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
301 S. Camino Del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
301 S. Camino Del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
301 S. Camino Del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond F. Sisneros



Raymond F.

Sisneros, a long-time resident of Bernalillo, NM

passed away on Friday, June 28,

2019. He was

born and raised in Abo, NM. He received an honorable discharge

from the U.S. Army after serving bravely in Italy during WWII. In 1963, he moved to Bernalillo with his family.

Mr. Sisneros received his BS degree from St. Joseph's College in Albuquerque and his master's degree from Eastern NM University. He taught school at Abo and Mountainair, NM before moving to Bernalillo where he taught math and science and became a school administrator for the Bernalillo Public Schools until his retirement in 1988. He had a brilliant mind and was a respected leader by example during his lifetime.

He demonstrated his love for God, devotion to family, service

to his country

and was always

encouraged by

the success of the students under his supervision.

Friends may visit Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady

of Sorrows Church, 301 S.

Camino Del Pueblo,

Bernalillo, followed by a Rosary at 12:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Please visit our online

guestbook for Raymond at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.