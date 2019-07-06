Raymond F. Sisneros
Raymond F.
Sisneros, a long-time resident of Bernalillo, NM
passed away on Friday, June 28,
2019. He was
born and raised in Abo, NM. He received an honorable discharge
from the U.S. Army after serving bravely in Italy during WWII. In 1963, he moved to Bernalillo with his family.
Mr. Sisneros received his BS degree from St. Joseph's College in Albuquerque and his master's degree from Eastern NM University. He taught school at Abo and Mountainair, NM before moving to Bernalillo where he taught math and science and became a school administrator for the Bernalillo Public Schools until his retirement in 1988. He had a brilliant mind and was a respected leader by example during his lifetime.
He demonstrated his love for God, devotion to family, service
to his country
and was always
encouraged by
the success of the students under his supervision.
Friends may visit Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady
of Sorrows Church, 301 S.
Camino Del Pueblo,
Bernalillo, followed by a Rosary at 12:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 6, 2019