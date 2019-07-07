Raymond F. Sisneros

Service Information
Our Lady Of Sorrows Catholic
301 S Camino Del Pueblo
Bernalillo, NM 87004
(505) 867-5252
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Obituary
Raymond F. Sisneros



Raymond F. Sisneros, a

long-time resident of

Bernalillo, NM passed

away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born and raised in Abo, NM. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army after serving bravely in Italy during WWII. In 1963, he moved to Bernalillo with his family. Mr. Sisneros received his BS degree from St. Joseph's College in Albuquerque and his master's degree from Eastern NM University. He taught school at Abo and Mountainair, NM before moving to Bernalillo where he taught math and science and became a school administrator for

the Bernalillo Public

Schools until his retirement in 1988. He had a brilliant mind and was a respected leader by example during his lifetime.

He demonstrated his love for God, devotion to family, service to his country and was always encouraged by the success of the students under his supervision.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 7, 2019
