Raymond G. MartinezApril 11, 1945 - January 22, 2018In Loving MemoryTwo years have passed since that very sad day, when the one we loved was called away. No one knows how much we miss you, no one knows that bitter pain we have suffered since we lost you. Life has never been the same. Your memory is our keepsake, with which will never part. We love you and miss you very much.Vick, Brit and Dylan