Raymond Glen Kepler
|
Raymond Glen
Kepler, age 90,
died peacefully
in late March after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Glen was born in Long
Beach CA in
September 1928
to Glen Raymond
Kepler and Erma Larsen Kepler.
He grew up in Ventura, CA, and graduated from Stanford University with a BS in Physics in 1950. In 1953 he married Carol Flint and returned to school, graduating from UC Berkeley with a PhD in Physics in 1957. He did basic research in solid state physics for DuPont Company, later moving to Albuquerque, NM where he did research and was in management with Sandia National Laboratories for 31 years, retiring in 1995.
Leisure time was spent with family, traveling in New Mexico and in later years in an RV visiting family and as a trail volunteer in New Mexico. He also skied into his 70's. Because of health issues, he and his wife moved into La
Vida Llena Life Care Community in 2014. Glen was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Glen
Raymond, mother, Erma
Kepler, sister, Beverly,
and daughter, Julianne
Kepler Meurice. He is
survived by his wife, of
65 years, Carol, daughter,
Linda, son Russell (Judy),
and son David (Debbie),
sister Erma Jane,
eight grandchildren and
eight great-grandchildren. Per his request, there will be no service or memorial. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of Flowers, please
donate to the or a .
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019