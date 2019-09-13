Raymond Hamilton
Raymond Hamilton, 68, passed away peacefully Monday, September 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He graduated from Hobbs High School in 1968; Bachelor of Science in Education from the UNM; and received a J.D. Degree from Harvard Law School in 1975.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents (Tommie and Zelma Hamilton), brother (Larry Hamilton), and sister (Betty Spirlin). He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cecilia La Verne (Shelton) Webb of Albuquerque, three sons, Christopher Woods of Las Cruces, Richard Hamilton of Hobbs, Steven Hamilton of Albuquerque; stepson, Troy Taylor of Albuquerque; brother, Charles (Pamela) Becknell of Rio Rancho; in laws Elizabeth and Joe Brown of Albuquerque; grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at God's House Church, 2335 Wyoming Blvd, NE, Albuquerque NM 87112, Saturday, September 14th at 5:30pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019