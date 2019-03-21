Raymond J. Aragon
Raymond J. Aragon 1935-2019. He is survived by his
loving wife, Viola and son, Jesse (Tami), daughter,
Sonya Atencio (John), brothers, Delfin Jr. (Seffie), Johnny (Bik); grandchildren, Tiffany, Brittany and Johnny Jr. Ray was owner of Aragon Concrete and Stucco.
Memorial will be at 12 p.m. on Mar. 23, 2019 at
300 Menuel Blvd. NW 87107 Suite 200.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019