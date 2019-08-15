Raymond L. Peabody
Raymond L. Peabody, 83, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Woodmark at Uptown Memory Care facility. He is survived by his four children; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; a brother; and his wife, Catharine. Rosary and Mass will begin Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00 at Sangre De Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 15, 2019