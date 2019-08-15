Raymond L. Peabody

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond L. Peabody.
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Sangre De Cristo Catholic Church
8901 Candelaria Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond L. Peabody





Raymond L. Peabody, 83, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Woodmark at Uptown Memory Care facility. He is survived by his four children; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister and a brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; a brother; and his wife, Catharine. Rosary and Mass will begin Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00 at Sangre De Cristo Catholic Church, 8901 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.