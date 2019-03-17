Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Lyle Waggerman. View Sign

Raymond Lyle Waggerman, age 67, passed away peacefully Mar 4, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 31, 1951 in Wichita, KS to Lyle Lester Waggerman and Ray Davin Knapp. Ray graduated from Manzano High School and attended Albuquerque TVI where he met Deborah Gordon. They were married on Mar 17, 1973.



Ray's career was spent in construction and heavy equipment management. He owned two businesses and, in later years, obtained a Master of Science in Construction Mgmt at UNM. He enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting throughout N.M. He was a devoted member of First Baptist, then Monterey Baptist Church where he and Debbie have been members for 7 years.



Ray is survived by his wife, Debbie; children, Jerod, Haley, and Bradley Waggerman, and Brian Blomberg; grandson, Christopher; mother and stepfather, Ray and



Richard Butler, and siblings: Nora Quinn, and Larry, Lorna, and Ron Waggerman. A celebration of his life will be held at Monterey Baptist Church, 12501 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM on Mar 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



