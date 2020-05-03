Raymond M. Catanach
Raymond M. Catanach



Raymond

Catanach, age 75, beloved husband and father, peacefully passed away at his home in Albuquerque with family at his side on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Santa Fe, he was a lifelong resident of New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years and love of his life, Irene Catanach; daughters, Keely Catanach, Kristin Grenemyer and her

husband, Dr. Timothy

Grenemyer, and their four daughters, Hannah, Miah, Sarah, and Gabriella.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and friend to many. He cherished the time that he spent with family, especially his granddaughters.

A private celebration of Ray's life will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond

at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 3, 2020.
