Raymond Martinez Jr. (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Martinez Jr..
Service Information
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM
87108
(505)-764-9663
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque
225 San Mateo NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Raymond "Mon" Jacobe Martinez, Jr.



Ray "Mon", beloved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and uncle unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 58. Ray "Mon" was born to Raymond and Della Martinez on December 3, 1961, in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Martinez Sr., in 1998. Ray "Mon" is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Yolanda, one son, Raymond III (Elena); and two grandsons, Riejien and Jesey. Ray "Mon" is also survived by his mother, Della Martinez; his four sisters, Debi Vargas (Pat) Gloria Martinez, Cynthia Gurule (Mike) Connie Martinez (Travis) and his brother Chris Martinez; and several nieces and nephews. Ray

"Mon" had many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous

aunts, uncles,

cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:00 am and interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.