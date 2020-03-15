Raymond "Mon" Jacobe Martinez, Jr.
Ray "Mon", beloved son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and uncle unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the age of 58. Ray "Mon" was born to Raymond and Della Martinez on December 3, 1961, in Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Martinez Sr., in 1998. Ray "Mon" is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Yolanda, one son, Raymond III (Elena); and two grandsons, Riejien and Jesey. Ray "Mon" is also survived by his mother, Della Martinez; his four sisters, Debi Vargas (Pat) Gloria Martinez, Cynthia Gurule (Mike) Connie Martinez (Travis) and his brother Chris Martinez; and several nieces and nephews. Ray
"Mon" had many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous
aunts, uncles,
cousins, and friends.
Services will be held at Riverside Funeral Home at 225 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 9:00 am and interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020