Raymond Mendez
Raymond Mendez a lifelong resident of Albuquerque passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Raymond also served in the United States Army. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents Felipe and Dionisia Mendez, his wife Stella of 35 years, daughters Patricia Mendez and Margaret Widener. Brothers Joquin Cardona, Alcadio Mendez and Robert Mendez. Sisters Antonia Chavez and Albina Silva. Raymond is survived by sons Nestor Mendez and wife Stella, Jake Mendez and wife Connie, David Mendez and his partner Sharon. Daughter Armida Zamora and husband Edward. Sister Nellie Cisneros and son in law Steve Widener. 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 9:00 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home, 225 San Mateo NE. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Nestor Mendez, Jacob Mendez, Joseph Mendez, Felipe Mendez,Nestor Mendez Jr. and Edward Zamora. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Mendez, Brandon Mendez and Felipe Mendez Jr., Nestor (lil dude) Mendez. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's name to The New Mexico Chapter.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 22, 2020