Raymond Montano

Raymond Jacob Montano, age 54, of Albuquerque, passed away early Saturday morning, July 11th, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born on March 24, 1966 in Albuquerque, NM to Raymond and Patricia Montano.



Raymond "Jacob" was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as "Pampa" to his first grandson, Josiah. He also demonstrated a not so secret love for the Dallas Cowboys, watching basketball, hunting and fishing. He and his brother learned well the family trade of plastering and were able to open up a successful business in 1993, Montano Lath and Plaster, still in operation.



When diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, he remained dedicated to his work and in his will to fight his illness. He remained a brave, iron-willed man, even throughout his final months.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Angela; his children, Nicolas Montano and wife Marissa, Marcos Montano and wife Lorrieann, Marina Montano; two grandsons, Josiah and Isaiah Ray making his arrival later this month; his brother, Patrick Montano; sisters, Cathy Abeyta, and Roxanne Montano. Also surviving are his parents in law, Rosendo and Nella Tafoya; brother and sister in-laws; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will sadly miss him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Antonio and Julia Montano and Isidro and



Sally Martinez.



Due to COVID, services will be held at a later date. The family would especially like to thank the staff of Rust Presbyterian Cancer Center for their constant, attentive treatment; and the Daniels Family ~ Alameda Mortuary, for making the arrangements.



At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider Memorial contributions to: Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 26666, Albuquerque, NM 87125-6666; or donate online at Please identify the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Unit as per Ray's wishes.





