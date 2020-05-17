Raymond Otero
Raymond Thomas Otero, age 75, passed away May 1, 2020, in California where he resided and worked. Raymond was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico and attended Albuquerque High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp and received a degree from a California college. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Max and Margaret G. Otero, and his grandmothers Carmelita Gutierrez and Dolores Otero, and partner Nancy Torres. He is survived by his son Joey, and family, his sisters Maxine Otero Ross and Anna Otero Hatanaka, his nephews Lowen Aragon, Garrett Aragon, Damon Hatanaka, Damon Hatanaka, Jr. and his many friends. Services were held in California and he was laid to rest at the National Cemetary in Riverside California.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 17, 2020.
