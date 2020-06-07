Raymond Christian Romero
Raymond Christian Romero, age 56 passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the presence of his family after a four-year battle with stage four colon cancer.
Raymond was born to the late Christian Walter Romero and Flaminia Romero on June 12, 1963, in Greeley, CO. Raymond loved food like no other, especially New Mexican food. He tried anything he considered from his home, the Land of Enchantment. The one thing he loved more than food was his family: his wife, Michelle; daughters, Erica and Brittni; and son, Christian.
Raymond met Michelle Somers on her 21st birthday in Charleston, SC, soon before ending his service in the US Navy. Love at the drop of a hat, they married on June 5, 1987. Raymond served as a Fire Control Technician (Ballistic) as a Petty Officer Third Class for six years. He received his Submarine Warfare Insignia (DOLPHINS) while serving active duty in the Navy. After proudly serving the Navy, Raymond moved to New Mexico with Michelle to raise their family.
With more to service to his community, Raymond worked for the United States Postal Service eventually working up to Maintenance Mechanic Electronic Technician. Raymond dedicated 25 years to the United States Postal Service.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Erica. Raymond is survived by his wife, Michelle Romero, daughter, Brittni Romero and son, Christian Romero and brother, and his wife, Elmer (Delores) Romero. He is also survived by his nieces.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow immediately after at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph's Ave NW. A burial service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Raymond Christian Romero, age 56 passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the presence of his family after a four-year battle with stage four colon cancer.
Raymond was born to the late Christian Walter Romero and Flaminia Romero on June 12, 1963, in Greeley, CO. Raymond loved food like no other, especially New Mexican food. He tried anything he considered from his home, the Land of Enchantment. The one thing he loved more than food was his family: his wife, Michelle; daughters, Erica and Brittni; and son, Christian.
Raymond met Michelle Somers on her 21st birthday in Charleston, SC, soon before ending his service in the US Navy. Love at the drop of a hat, they married on June 5, 1987. Raymond served as a Fire Control Technician (Ballistic) as a Petty Officer Third Class for six years. He received his Submarine Warfare Insignia (DOLPHINS) while serving active duty in the Navy. After proudly serving the Navy, Raymond moved to New Mexico with Michelle to raise their family.
With more to service to his community, Raymond worked for the United States Postal Service eventually working up to Maintenance Mechanic Electronic Technician. Raymond dedicated 25 years to the United States Postal Service.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Erica. Raymond is survived by his wife, Michelle Romero, daughter, Brittni Romero and son, Christian Romero and brother, and his wife, Elmer (Delores) Romero. He is also survived by his nieces.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow immediately after at St. Joseph's on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph's Ave NW. A burial service will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Raymond at www.FrenchFunerals.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.