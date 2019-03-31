Raymond Silva
Raymond J. Silva, Age 76, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Garcia Mortuary ~ Chapel of Angels on the corner of 8th and Iron with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A Mass will be celebrated at 8:00 am on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 820 Broadway SE. Interment to follow at San Jose de Armijo cemetery. To view information or leave a condolence, please visit www.garciamortuary.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services
717 Stover Ave Sw
Albuquerque, NM 87102
(505) 243-5222
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 31, 2019