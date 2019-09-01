Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Tellez. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 7601 Wyoming Blvd Ne Albuquerque , NM 87109 (505)-821-0010 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Ray" Tellez







Raymond Ray Tellez, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother; passed away into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2019 at the age of 63.



He was born in Prescott, Arizona. As a child, his family relocated to Grants, New Mexico where his father pursued a career in the mining industry. Raymond followed in the footsteps of his father and was an underground miner for 42 years. He had a love for hunting and fishing; yet was most happy when spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Juan Tellez and Guadalupe Tellez.



Raymond is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candy; children, Christina (Francisco) Sena, Renee Tellez, Jason (Christine) Tellez, and Janelle Tellez; as well as his eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was an amazing role model and will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren: Isaac, Eric, Courtney, Alyssa, Isaiah, Damian, Shaelynn, Adrian, Tyler, Angelina, and Joshua; and his two great grandchildren, Ember and Eleanora.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Community located at 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Following the Mass, a Rosary will be recited at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel, next door, at 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. The family requests that you join us in sharing memories in the Banquet Hall at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel for a reception as we celebrate Raymond's life.



Daniels Family Funeral Services



7601 Wyoming Blvd NE



Albuquerque, NM 87109



www.danielsfuneral.com



505-821-0010



Raymond "Ray" TellezRaymond Ray Tellez, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother; passed away into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2019 at the age of 63.He was born in Prescott, Arizona. As a child, his family relocated to Grants, New Mexico where his father pursued a career in the mining industry. Raymond followed in the footsteps of his father and was an underground miner for 42 years. He had a love for hunting and fishing; yet was most happy when spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit.Preceding him in death were his parents, Juan Tellez and Guadalupe Tellez.Raymond is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candy; children, Christina (Francisco) Sena, Renee Tellez, Jason (Christine) Tellez, and Janelle Tellez; as well as his eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was an amazing role model and will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren: Isaac, Eric, Courtney, Alyssa, Isaiah, Damian, Shaelynn, Adrian, Tyler, Angelina, and Joshua; and his two great grandchildren, Ember and Eleanora.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Community located at 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Following the Mass, a Rosary will be recited at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel, next door, at 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. The family requests that you join us in sharing memories in the Banquet Hall at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel for a reception as we celebrate Raymond's life.Daniels Family Funeral Services7601 Wyoming Blvd NEAlbuquerque, NM 87109505-821-0010 Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close