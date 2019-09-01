Raymond "Ray" Tellez
Raymond Ray Tellez, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother; passed away into the arms of his Heavenly Father on August 26, 2019 at the age of 63.
He was born in Prescott, Arizona. As a child, his family relocated to Grants, New Mexico where his father pursued a career in the mining industry. Raymond followed in the footsteps of his father and was an underground miner for 42 years. He had a love for hunting and fishing; yet was most happy when spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Juan Tellez and Guadalupe Tellez.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candy; children, Christina (Francisco) Sena, Renee Tellez, Jason (Christine) Tellez, and Janelle Tellez; as well as his eight brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was an amazing role model and will be greatly missed by his 11 grandchildren: Isaac, Eric, Courtney, Alyssa, Isaiah, Damian, Shaelynn, Adrian, Tyler, Angelina, and Joshua; and his two great grandchildren, Ember and Eleanora.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Risen Savior Catholic Community located at 7701 Wyoming Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Following the Mass, a Rosary will be recited at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel, next door, at 7601 Wyoming Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. The family requests that you join us in sharing memories in the Banquet Hall at Daniels Family Funerals & Cremation - Wyoming Chapel for a reception as we celebrate Raymond's life.
Daniels Family Funeral Services
7601 Wyoming Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
www.danielsfuneral.com
505-821-0010
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 1, 2019