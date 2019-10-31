Raymond V. Tahod

Service Information
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
San Ignacio Catholic Church
Albuquerque, NM
Memorial Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
San Ignacio Catholic Church
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Raymond V. Tahod





Beloved son and brother passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Preceded in death by grandparents Victor & Margaret Otero, grandpa Cipriano, uncles Juan and Steven Otero, auntie Dawn Tahod. Survived by parents Rebecca Otero & Raymond Tahod, brother Victor Otero & wife Tracey, godmother Victoria Perez & Harold, grandmother Janet Tahod, uncles Michael Otero, Albert Tahod, Freddy Tahod, Kevin Tahod, auntie Tonie Tahod, cousins Johnny Ray, Martin, Beto, Mando, Leandra, Cassandra, Dallas, April, Mary, Nicole, Steven, Isaac, and Jessica. Services are as follows: Monday, November 4, 2019 Rosary 9:00 a.m. and Mass 10:00 a.m at San Ignacio Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM with a burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
