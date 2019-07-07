Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:30 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph on the Rio Grande
5901 St. Joseph Dr. NW
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
924 Menaul Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
Raymundo Flores


1933 - 2019
Raymundo Flores Obituary
Raymundo (Ray) Flores



Raymundo (Ray) Flores, 85, of Albuquerque, NM,

an amazing and dedicated hus-

band and companion, passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends.

Ray was born in El Paso, Texas in 1933 and lived there until he joined the Marine Corp in 1953. He was a Korean War Veteran who continued to serve with veteran groups following his active duty service. Including recent membership with VFW Post 10763 and previously served as Past Post Commander and All-American Commander with VFW Post 401. Ray joined the Albuquerque

Fire Department (AFD) following his military career and served there until his retirement in 1986. His exemplary service with AFD included membership in the first graduating class of AFD's newly formed paramedic division. Ray continued to enjoy the many friendships that he developed among the firefighters after he retired. In 2000 the Albuquerque Fire Department Retirees association was formed where Ray served on the advisory board until his death. The group currently has over six hundred former Albuquerque Firefighters. Ray was an accomplished musician who learned to play trumpet in elementary school and music was always a major part of his life. He is best known for his long-distinguished career as a mariachi and was co-founder of Los Reyes De Albuquerque in the early 1960's, who's music became recognized both locally and nationally. Later in life his music led to extensive volunteerism in

churches, senior centers,

and nursing

homes. But he

always found the greatest honor in playing taps at veteran's funerals. Ray is survived by his loving wife of thirty-five years, Merry Lee Flores of Albuquerque; and his loving daughter Yvonne Shuman of Houston; as well as a large extended family, and of course his beloved German Shepard "Sienna". His life was also touched in a special way by his close friends and traveling companions Leroy and Theresa Barboa, and Eddie and Roberta Abeita. Their love and support as his health began to decline cannot be

overstated.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 4:30p.m. at FRENCH-Westside. A Rosary will immediately follow at 6:00p.m. A mass will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00a.m. at St. Joseph on the Rio Grande, 5901 St. Joseph Dr. NW,. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park 924 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque New

Mexico. A reception at the Moose Lodge, 2121 Edith Blvd NE, will take place immediately following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Watermelon Mountain Ranch, 1512 Deborah Rd SE #201 Rio Rancho NM, 87124. Please visit our online guest book for Ray at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
